Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 230,667 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,553 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,050,000 after purchasing an additional 473,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $201,972,000 after purchasing an additional 241,439 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,348,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.32.

NASDAQ STX traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $73.08. 19,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.