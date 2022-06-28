Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock worth $11,757,203 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRVL stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 237,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,592,434. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.