Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 5,614 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. Horizon Technology Finance comprises 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. 204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,093. The company has a market capitalization of $285.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 41.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, Director Joseph J. Savage purchased 10,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $122,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,011.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,464 shares of company stock worth $319,271. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

