Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,019 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.92. 125,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

