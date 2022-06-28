Green Alpha Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Garmin by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE GRMN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,031. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.53 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.42. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.