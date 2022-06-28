GSK (NYSE:GSK) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.78) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.35) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,622. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GSK has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

