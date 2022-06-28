GXChain Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002295 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $36.01 million and $6,440.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002744 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 4,782.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,996,414 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

