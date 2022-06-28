Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Trading Up 8.5%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) shares were up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HDALF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haidilao International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised Haidilao International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Haidilao International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; provision of food research, development, and technology services; and trading businesses.

