Hamlin Capital Management LLC Buys 707,797 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 707,797 shares during the period. STORE Capital accounts for about 3.9% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $110,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.39. 32,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,759. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.17.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

