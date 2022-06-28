Hamlin Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,692 shares during the quarter. Hasbro accounts for 3.2% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Hasbro worth $91,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 26.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 32.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

HAS traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $85.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,588. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.28. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

