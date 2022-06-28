Hamlin Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,810,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,495 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 4.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $124,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,362,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $35,647,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,214,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,909,000 after buying an additional 1,019,294 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after acquiring an additional 658,945 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $13,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 99,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

