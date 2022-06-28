Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of HHV stock remained flat at $GBX 66.75 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.42. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 65.60 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 97.90 ($1.20).
