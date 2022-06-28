Head to Head Analysis: Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) vs. Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD)

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold N/A -16.24% -13.30% Barrick Gold 16.18% 6.26% 4.31%

Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Tanzanian Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and Barrick Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.03) -13.08 Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 2.83 $2.02 billion $1.09 17.47

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Tanzanian Gold. Tanzanian Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tanzanian Gold and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tanzanian Gold currently has a consensus target price of $0.70, suggesting a potential upside of 78.43%. Given Tanzanian Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tanzanian Gold is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Tanzanian Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019. Tanzanian Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities such as exploration and mine development. It operates through the following segments: Barrick Nevada, Veladero, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia, and Pascua-Lama. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

