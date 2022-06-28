Head-To-Head Review: Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) & Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Digital Ally has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Labs PBC has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Digital Ally and Planet Labs PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally -9.76% -5.52% -3.38% Planet Labs PBC N/A -39.61% -21.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Digital Ally shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Digital Ally shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Digital Ally and Planet Labs PBC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally 0 0 0 0 N/A Planet Labs PBC 0 0 5 0 3.00

Planet Labs PBC has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.34%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Digital Ally.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Ally and Planet Labs PBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $21.41 million 1.87 $25.48 million ($0.05) -16.50 Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 9.94 -$137.12 million N/A N/A

Digital Ally has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Planet Labs PBC.

Summary

Planet Labs PBC beats Digital Ally on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Ally (Get Rating)

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording. It also provides VuVault and EVO Web, a cloud-based evidence management system; FleetVU Manager, a web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring; ThermoVu, a non-contact temperature-screening instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters; and Shield disinfectants and cleansers, as well as other personal protective equipment and supplies, such as masks, gloves, sanitizer wipes, and electrostatic sprayer to health care workers and other consumers. In addition, the company offers working capital and back-office services, including insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and collections to healthcare organizations; and operates TicketSmarter.com, an online ticketing marketplace for ticket sales, partnerships, and ticket resale services for live events, including concerts, sporting events, theatres, and performing arts. Digital Ally, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

About Planet Labs PBC (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

