Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTA. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

HTA stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 309.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

