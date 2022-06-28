Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ HWEL remained flat at $$9.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWEL. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $23,256,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $23,256,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $17,740,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $15,330,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $10,877,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

