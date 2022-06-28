Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.36

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00093248 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024859 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001551 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00051274 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00267729 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

