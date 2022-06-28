Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Trading Down 0.6%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.53. 32,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 61,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 9.51%.

In other news, Director Michael Hexner acquired 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $25,186.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ross Dove bought 20,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $25,013.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,171,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,423.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 79,310 shares of company stock worth $98,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage Global stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 3.96% of Heritage Global worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

