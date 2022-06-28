Hifi Finance Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MFT)

Hifi Finance (MFT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Hifi Finance has a market capitalization of $38.40 million and approximately $14.60 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hifi Finance Profile

Hifi Finance is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

