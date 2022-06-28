Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 390 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of DaVita worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after acquiring an additional 103,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in DaVita by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 572,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,506,000 after buying an additional 53,814 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $51,192,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 186,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after buying an additional 19,341 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $136.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.65.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

