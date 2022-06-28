Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 887 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

Shares of CI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.18. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

