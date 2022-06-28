Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 3.0% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

GSLC traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.39. 1,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,122. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $72.19 and a one year high of $95.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.91.

