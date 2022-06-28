HOPR (HOPR) Market Cap Hits $24.61 Million

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $24.61 million and $622,093.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00181051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00057817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015080 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars.

