Hord Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109,948.00 (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $109,948.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,564.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.61 or 0.19666899 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00181968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00077619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015735 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

