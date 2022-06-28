Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF (TSE:HAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF (TSE:HAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2481 per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Shares of TSE HAL traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.96. 4,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,904. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF has a one year low of C$18.05 and a one year high of C$22.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.83.
