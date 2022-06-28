Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0493 per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.04. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF has a 12 month low of C$6.28 and a 12 month high of C$7.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets cut Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

