iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of ICAD opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. iCAD has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.91.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 40.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iCAD by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in iCAD by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its stake in iCAD by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 210,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in iCAD by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 90,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

