IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Earns Under review Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON:IGR traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 80 ($0.98). 1,308,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,122. The company has a market cap of £77.55 million and a PE ratio of 10.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.08. IG Design Group has a 52-week low of GBX 46.60 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 570 ($6.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
About IG Design Group (Get Rating)
