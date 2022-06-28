IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Earns Under review Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:IGR traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 80 ($0.98). 1,308,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,122. The company has a market cap of £77.55 million and a PE ratio of 10.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.08. IG Design Group has a 52-week low of GBX 46.60 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 570 ($6.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About IG Design Group (Get Rating)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

