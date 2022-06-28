ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) is one of 944 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

6.6% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoPrecise Antibodies $13.70 million -$5.62 million -5.39 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Competitors $1.85 billion $250.12 million -2.37

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoPrecise Antibodies 0 0 1 0 3.00 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Competitors 2636 12345 38471 607 2.69

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.75%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 114.95%. Given ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoPrecise Antibodies -89.89% -32.69% -27.79% ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Competitors -3,133.64% -1,452.67% -9.14%

Risk & Volatility

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ peers have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies peers beat ImmunoPrecise Antibodies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Get Rating)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes. Its services include custom antigen modeling, design, and manufacturing; B cell sorting, screening, and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multi-species antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing; antibody characterization on label-free biosensors and antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with multiplexed, high-throughput screening, and clone-picking; and cryopreservation. The company has research collaboration agreements with Pierre Fabre S.A for antibody discovery; and Elektrofi, Inc. to explore a high-concentration formulation of COVID-19 antibody cocktail, PolyTope TATX-03. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Victoria, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.