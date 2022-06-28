Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Short Interest Up 3,200.0% in June

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IMCI remained flat at $$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. Infinite Group has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.42.
Infinite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
