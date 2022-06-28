Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Ingredion has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.95. 707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ingredion by 68.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

