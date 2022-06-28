Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned about 0.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA POCT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $28.50. 2,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,510. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53.

