Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Stock Position Raised by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 246,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of PJAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.47. 6,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

