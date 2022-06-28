Insider Buying: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) CFO Acquires 10,500 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Sean Barrett purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,806.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.15 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.