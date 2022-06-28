Insider Buying: Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Rating) insider Anthony(Tony) Lennon acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,950.00 ($30,520.83).

Anthony(Tony) Lennon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peet alerts:

On Wednesday, June 8th, Anthony(Tony) Lennon acquired 400,000 shares of Peet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$420,400.00 ($291,944.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07.

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. The company operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land primarily for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.