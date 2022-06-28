Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Sells 1,721 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $134,117.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 383,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,895,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,558 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $118,439.16.

Shares of NASDAQ PNRG traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.99. 14,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $150.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.80.

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

