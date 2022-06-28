Insider Selling: PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director Sells 92,000 Shares of Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) Director John Stewart Scott sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $706,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,435,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,026,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
John Stewart Scott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 21st, John Stewart Scott sold 77,571 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $668,662.02.
Shares of NYSE PCT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. 891,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a current ratio of 19.10. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on PCT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
