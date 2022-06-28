Insider Selling: PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director Sells 92,000 Shares of Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) Director John Stewart Scott sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $706,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,435,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,026,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Stewart Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, John Stewart Scott sold 77,571 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $668,662.02.

Shares of NYSE PCT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. 891,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a current ratio of 19.10. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

