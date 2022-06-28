Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $418,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,007,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total value of $387,182.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $413,034.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $425,408.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total value of $375,820.00.

NYSE CRM traded down $9.85 on Tuesday, hitting $171.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,657,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,729. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.49 and a 200-day moving average of $202.67.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 328,589 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $69,766,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 4,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,617.9% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

