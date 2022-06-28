inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:INTT traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 31,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,977. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. inTEST has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.99.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). inTEST had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

