Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,795 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 133,682 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,694,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,638,000 after purchasing an additional 169,265 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,586,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,468,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 59,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 629,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of PCY stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $18.49. 21,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,108. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.