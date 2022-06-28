Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Holdings Decreased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 215,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

