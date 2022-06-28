iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 0.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,789,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,775,000 after buying an additional 643,285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,378,000 after buying an additional 495,721 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,286,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,423,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,325,000 after buying an additional 344,238 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.23. 633,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.62. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

