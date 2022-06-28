iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,394. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

