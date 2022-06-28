iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 57,278 shares.The stock last traded at $41.25 and had previously closed at $41.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

