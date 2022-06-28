iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $222.64 and last traded at $221.91. 11,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 7,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.74.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.21.
About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (JKD)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.