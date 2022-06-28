iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.63. 27,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,517. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.47. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

