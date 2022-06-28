iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $52,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,694,000 after acquiring an additional 129,389 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,055. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.00 and its 200-day moving average is $259.32.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

