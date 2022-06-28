Jack Nielsen Sells 11,528 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $600,147.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,836,253 shares in the company, valued at $199,715,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 27th, Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,514,765.33.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,573,428.78.
- On Monday, April 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $218,727.30.
- On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $711,829.44.
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $998,747.75.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $264,616.50.
- On Monday, April 4th, Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $51,350.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $118,750.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $1,399,234.24.
Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. 338,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,119. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.96.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,065.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
