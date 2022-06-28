Jack Nielsen Sells 11,528 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $600,147.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,836,253 shares in the company, valued at $199,715,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,514,765.33.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,573,428.78.

On Monday, April 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $218,727.30.

On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $711,829.44.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $998,747.75.

On Thursday, April 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $264,616.50.

On Monday, April 4th, Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $51,350.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $118,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $1,399,234.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. 338,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,119. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $85.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,065.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.