Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Director Sells $49,980.86 in Stock

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) Director William Lis sold 24,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $49,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,762.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Lis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, William Lis sold 24,743 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $51,465.44.

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. 11,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,982. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Jasper Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JSPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

