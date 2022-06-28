Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LIT stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $76.07. 11,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,055. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

